Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,933 shares during the period. AMETEK accounts for 1.1% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of AMETEK worth $23,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 78.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 455.8% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Stock Down 1.1 %

AME stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $137.57. 168,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,750. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.01.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.85%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.