Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $7.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $374.29. 818,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,603. The company has a market cap of $279.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $414.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.