Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 199.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,095 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.64. The stock had a trading volume of 577,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,476. The stock has a market cap of $175.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $359.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.48. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $455.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Mizuho raised their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

