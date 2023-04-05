E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.61

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 78117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.22). E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $680.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 5.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other. The Local Media segment consists of local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The Scripps Networks segment consists of national television networks.

Featured Articles

