Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 73,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,417,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0 %

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $364.01. 541,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,519. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.37 and a 200 day moving average of $343.14. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.