Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys 715 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. The stock had a trading volume of 930,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,126. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average is $117.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

