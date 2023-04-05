Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1,853.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 52,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 116,628 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 201,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. 14,808,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,785,873. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

