Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,015,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,157 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after buying an additional 578,456 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,181,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390,416. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

