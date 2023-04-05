Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after purchasing an additional 281,950 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.48.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.06. 568,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,314. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.