Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,590,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.61. The stock had a trading volume of 749,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.24. The company has a market capitalization of $88.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,705 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

