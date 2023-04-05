Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,060 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.2% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after buying an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $72,980,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. 3,535,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,962,306. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

