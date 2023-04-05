Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,512 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,188. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

NASDAQ:META opened at $214.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

