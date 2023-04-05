eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.13.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently -46.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

