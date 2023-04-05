EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.70

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.70 and traded as high as $18.64. EchoStar shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 302,916 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SATS. Raymond James raised their target price on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EchoStar Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EchoStar Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 309.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

