EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.70

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.70 and traded as high as $18.64. EchoStar shares last traded at $18.51, with a volume of 302,916 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SATS. Raymond James raised their target price on EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
