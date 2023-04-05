ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

TSE ECN opened at C$2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.90, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of C$694.43 million, a PE ratio of 283.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$2.34 and a one year high of C$7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.32.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4.28.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.