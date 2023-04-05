Econ Financial Services Corp Has $1.25 Million Holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 504.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,828 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 69.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 96,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 29,466 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 80,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FSMB traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. 4,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,917. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $20.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

