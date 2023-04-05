Econ Financial Services Corp Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies makes up 2.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned about 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 60.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,867. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

