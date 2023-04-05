Econ Financial Services Corp Purchases 488 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 3.1% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.48. 410,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,812. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.13. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

