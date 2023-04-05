Elastos (ELA) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00004318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market capitalization of $24.67 million and approximately $134,296.72 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elastos Profile

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

