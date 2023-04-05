Electroneum 24-Hour Volume Tops $23,535.67 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $41.03 million and $23,535.67 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003538 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000816 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00011886 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,943,043,048 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

