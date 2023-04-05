Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $7.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.29. 1,003,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,416. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $344.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $276.83 and a twelve month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,602,025 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

