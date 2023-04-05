Elm Partners Management LLC Has $69.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Elm Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,790,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,865 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 8.1% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $69,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827,299 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the last quarter. Yale University raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,844.1% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,049,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,405,000 after buying an additional 2,020,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $72,980,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. 4,674,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,983,020. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $46.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

