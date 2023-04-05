Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.91

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.91 and last traded at $61.47, with a volume of 93952 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Cowen cut their target price on Endava from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Endava from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.48.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $240.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.78 million. Endava had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 20.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

