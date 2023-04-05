Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.66

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.50. Energous shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 320,729 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Energous in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $46.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

In related news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 48,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 797,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,139. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Energous by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Energous by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Energous by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energous Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.