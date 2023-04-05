Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lessened by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy
In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Trading Down 5.2 %
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.59.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.