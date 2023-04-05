Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lessened by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 294.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $10.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.92. 1,404,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,196,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.13, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.62 and a 200 day moving average of $256.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.59.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

