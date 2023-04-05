ERC20 Market Cap Reaches $11.94 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $851.05 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00008228 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00030863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018697 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003494 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,193.19 or 1.00033133 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

