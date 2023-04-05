Eric F. Cosentino Sells 1,100 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IDT Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of IDT stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 72,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.05. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDT Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDT. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDT by 96.9% during the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 649,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after buying an additional 319,663 shares during the period. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its position in IDT by 98.7% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,022,000 after buying an additional 233,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 129,726 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IDT by 701.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 137,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,676,000 after buying an additional 102,831 shares during the period. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

