Eric F. Cosentino Sells 1,100 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $37,587.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 705 shares in the company, valued at $24,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
IDT Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of IDT stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 72,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,336. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.05. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $35.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on IDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IDT Company Profile
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDT (IDT)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.