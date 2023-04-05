Erin Rose Neale Sells 812 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) insider Erin Rose Neale sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $15,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Down 1.1 %

Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,055. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.28 and a beta of 1.47. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $227.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

