Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,020,000 after purchasing an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after purchasing an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $131.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

