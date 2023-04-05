Evanson Asset Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XSVM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after acquiring an additional 294,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after buying an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 241,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 116,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,834,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.73. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $55.08. The firm has a market cap of $663.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.23.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

