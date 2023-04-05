Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,045 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,045 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.