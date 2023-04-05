Evanson Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,045 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,045 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.80.
Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 106.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.
Agnico Eagle Mines Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.
