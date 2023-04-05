Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 477 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $208.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $241.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

