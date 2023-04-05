Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Position Reduced by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exagen were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exagen by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,048,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,265,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exagen by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 99,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exagen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Exagen Stock Performance

About Exagen

Shares of XGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. Exagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

