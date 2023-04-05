Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Up 2.5%

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.90. 1,921,859 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,163,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

