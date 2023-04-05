Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) rose 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.65 and last traded at $32.65. Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 1,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

