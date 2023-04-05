Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $129.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insider Activity at Fabrinet
In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
Shares of FN stock opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.16. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.
