Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives $129.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total value of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,524.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FN stock opened at $113.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.16. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $140.18.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

