Fagan Associates Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $274.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average of $178.33. The firm has a market cap of $678.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $280.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

