FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBK. Stephens lowered shares of FB Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of FB Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of FB Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of FB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.86.

FB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FBK opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.03.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.53 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FB Financial news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,039 shares in the company, valued at $940,573.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBK. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

