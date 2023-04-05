Fei USD Market Capitalization Tops $425.76 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003542 BTC on exchanges. Fei USD has a market cap of $425.76 million and $1.09 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008162 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00029950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001470 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,253.31 or 0.99891287 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, "Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://fei.money/."

