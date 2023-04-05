Financial Survey: Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) versus WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tamino Minerals and WalkMe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WalkMe $245.01 million 3.43 -$92.63 million ($1.09) -9.32

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WalkMe.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A WalkMe -37.81% -105.46% -23.81%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Tamino Minerals and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tamino Minerals has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WalkMe has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tamino Minerals and WalkMe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A WalkMe 0 3 5 0 2.63

WalkMe has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 35.33%. Given WalkMe’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tamino Minerals beats WalkMe on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

