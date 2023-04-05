Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.52

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.52 and traded as low as C$11.17. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.25, with a volume of 46,763 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$391.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

