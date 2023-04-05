Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.52

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.52 and traded as low as C$11.17. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$11.25, with a volume of 46,763 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$391.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.94.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.
Recommended Stories
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firm Capital Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.