First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.83

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.83 and traded as low as $12.54. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 9,951 shares.

First Financial Northwest Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 212,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 66,427 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 192,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 21,093 shares during the period. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 40.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

