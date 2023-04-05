First Merchants Corp Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

American Tower Stock Up 1.2 %

AMT stock opened at $203.45 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average is $210.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

