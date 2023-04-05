First Merchants Corp Cuts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

First Merchants Corp lessened its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Masimo were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares in the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 3rd quarter worth $656,234,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth $242,537,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.6% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,269,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $182.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $185.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

