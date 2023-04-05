First Merchants Corp Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $346.41 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $416.36. The firm has a market cap of $113.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $350.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

