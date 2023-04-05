First Merchants Corp Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,244 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at FOX

FOX Price Performance

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. FOX had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.