First Merchants Corp Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 124.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

IJH opened at $245.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

