First Merchants Corp Has $3.75 Million Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corp boosted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,314 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp owned 0.15% of First Merchants worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,882,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,307,000 after buying an additional 137,877 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 798,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after buying an additional 137,465 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $4,517,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 22.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 584,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut First Merchants from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In related news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRME stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.06. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

