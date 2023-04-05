First Merchants Corp Has $739,000 Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

First Merchants Corp lowered its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MDU opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Profile



MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

