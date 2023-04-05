First Merchants Corp Purchases 3,281 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,565,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $269.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

